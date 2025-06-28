Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reveals Whether or Not He'll Compete in Home Run Derby
With the All-Star Game right around the corner, the Toronto Blue Jays could see their star first baseman starting for the AL squad.
One of the finalists alongside Paul Goldschmidt of the New York Yankees, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a lock to make his fifth All-Star Game in a row.
However, what people were curious about is if he was going to go for another Home Run Derby title.
Guerrero was emphatic with his answer, telling broadcaster Hazel Mae he will not be competing in this year's event.
"No. N.O.," she reported that he told her.
The 2023 Home Run Derby champion set a final round record when he hit 25 homers, defeating Randy Arozarena to become part of the first father-son duo to win the Derby after his father won it in 2007.
Guerrero didn't defend his crown in 2024, and now he's going to extend his hiatus for at least another year.
Why?
"That's (Ronald) Acuna's show," he told Mae.
With the All-Star Game and its festivities being hosted by the Atlanta Braves, their star slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. was quick to put his name into the mix for the Home Run Derby.
That has become common for superstars when the Midsummer Classic is hosted at their home ballpark, using that opportunity to put on a show for the fans.
Guerrero knows that, and he also stated he'll be participating when the All-Star Game comes to Toronto, whenever that may be.
Nothing is scheduled outside of 2026 when the Philadelphia Phillies and Citizens Bank Park play host.
