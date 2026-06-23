Five Potential Targets for the Braves at 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

MLB Trade Candidate Rankings and Deadline Predictions | Top Prospects Who Could Be Dealt at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline



Atlanta has enjoyed a terrific start to the 2026 MLB season, owners of the league’s second-best record (48–29) and the top spot in the NL East, where they hold a 6 1/2-game lead over the Phillies. The Braves are back, and they’ll be pushing for a World Series title after missing the postseason altogether last year.

The Braves have battled through injuries to key players yet still find themselves in contention for a championship. Their early success guarantees nothing come October, though, so the front office, which was rather passive during the offseason even after falling short of the playoffs, could look to be aggressive and shore up any potential holes on the roster.

A few areas that come to mind for Atlanta to address are shortstop, left field and starting pitching. In the long term, the Braves have a solid amount of arms, but they’ve dealt with myriad injuries to their pitching staff, and could look to bring in an experienced arm or two at the trade deadline in case of another injury down the line. The shortstop position has mostly been occupied by Ha-Seong Kim—who has struggled to a historic degree—and utilityman Mauricio Dubón, who has also been deployed semi-regularly in left field. The Braves could theoretically target either a left fielder or shortstop, and then make Dubón a regular at whatever position they don’t address at the deadline.

Let’s take a look at four possible targets for the Braves at this year’s trade deadline.

Casey Mize, RHP, Tigers

Casey Mize could be a Braves trade target this summer. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Casey Mize could be a solid rental addition for the Braves before he hits free agency after this season. The 29-year-old has made 10 starts in 2026, logging a 2.58 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings. He’s surrendered just three home runs all year and his walk rate (2.2 BB/9) is tied for the lowest of his career. A former top prospect and No. 1 pick in 2018, Mize has had a rather inconsistent MLB career, but he’s been excellent in ‘26 and could be an adequate addition to Atlanta’s rotation with the Tigers out of contention. Plus, he’s only on the books for $6.15 million this season, so he’d only cost the Braves around $2 million if they move for him at the end of July.

The Braves have dealt with a multitude of injuries to their pitching rotation, including Spencer Strider, who just returned to the 15-day IL and has made just eight starts this season. Additionally, Spencer Schwellenbach and AJ Smith-Shawver have both missed the entire campaign thus far and aren’t expected to return until later this season, if at all. With so many injuries to the rotation, more pitching depth would be an important addition for Atlanta.

Sandy Alcantara, RHP, Marlins

Sandy Alcantara won the NL Cy Young award in 2022. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If the Braves can convince the Marlins to deal Alcantara within the division, he’d be a welcome addition to Atlanta’s rotation. The former Cy Young winner hasn’t had too much success since he missed the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but he’s bounced back to some degree this year. Through 16 starts, he owns a 4.18 ERA (3.99 FIP) and has 77 strikeouts across 103 1/3 innings. While he’s no longer a Cy Young-caliber starter, he’s still a reliable arm who can pitch deep into games. Just this season, he’s lasted six-plus innings in 13 of his 16 outings, including a complete game shutout.

At 40–38, the Marlins may not be looking to sell at the deadline. But if the organization decides a World Series run isn’t realistic, they may look to flip Alcantara, who is in the final year of his contract (with a team option for 2027 at a rate of $21 million).

Taylor Ward, LF, Orioles

Taylor Ward has the third-most walks in MLB this season. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Ward hasn’t flexed the same level of power at the plate that saw him hit 36 home runs for the Angels last season, but he’s been an on-base machine this year, drawing 64 walks in 78 games. Only Nick Kurtz and Mike Trout have taken more free passes than Ward in all of MLB, and the Orioles outfielder has a career-high .393 OBP. A left fielder with a high walk rate is exactly what the Braves need in their lineup. In fact, Atlanta ranks 19th in MLB with a team OBP of .317, so finding a player who excels at getting on base would be a huge plus. Ward’s counting stats don’t jump off the page (four home runs, 21 RBIs), but he’s hit 23-plus home runs in three of the past four seasons, so he’s certainly capable of hitting for power.

With Dubón splitting time between left field and shortstop, a trade for Ward would enable the Braves to deploy Dubón as their everyday shortstop, adding a bit of consistency for the team on defense as they prepare for a postseason run.

Jarren Duran, LF, Red Sox

Jarren Duran could be a Braves trade target this summer. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Red Sox have a crowded outfield and Jarren Duran may be the odd man out. With Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela and Roman Anthony set to man the outfield in Boston for the foreseeable future, Duran could be a viable trade candidate at the deadline, especially considering how poorly the season has gone for the Red Sox. Duran hasn’t played well this year, but he led the American League in triples in each of the previous two seasons, and was outstanding in 2024 when he had 21 home runs, 34 steals and a 9.0 bWAR while earning his lone All-Star appearance.

If he can find his bat again, he could be a valuable addition to the Braves’ outfield, and his arrival would enable Dubón to stay at shortstop, where he’s excelled defensively. Duran would be more than just a rental for the Braves, too, as he’s under team control through the 2028 season. While that will drive his price up, he has the upside to become a key player for Atlanta beyond this season.

Willy Adames, SS, Giants

Willy Adames has backslid on both offense and defense this season, but has proven he can hit for power. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

If the Braves prefer to pursue a shortstop at the deadline, and in turn make Dubón their everyday left fielder, Willy Adames would be a potential target. With the Giants out of contention, it was reported last week by ESPN’s Buster Olney that the team is open to dealing some of its higher-paid players, including Adames. It’d be a significant investment from the Braves as Adames is under contract through the 2031 season and is set to make $31.4 million per season for the duration of the deal. Unless San Francisco would eat some of that money in the trade, it may be difficult to come together.

Adames hasn’t been at his best this season, sporting a career low .686 OPS, but just last year he became the first Giants player to hit 30 home runs in a season since Barry Bonds. He’s hit 30-plus home runs in three of the last four seasons, and he could provide some additional power in the lineup for Atlanta as it sets its sight on a championship run.

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