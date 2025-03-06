Atlanta Braves Players To Watch vs Marlins
The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins down in North Port, Fla. on Thursday for one of two Spring Training games scheduled to be played under the lights. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.
In Spring Training, the focus goes to the individual performance more than the final score. It's all about the prep for when the games matter. So on that note, here are three players to watch.
Curt Casali, Catcher
With Sean Murphy out with a cracked rib, any catcher should have an eye on them. While the favorites to be the Opening Day catchers are Drake Baldwin and Chadwick Tromp, it’s still somewhat of an open field.
Casali brings over a decade of MLB experience to the table. He’s served as a back virtually his entire career, averaging about 50 games per season. At the plate, he has a career .218 average and a .682 OPS with 48 career home runs and 162 RBIs.
So far, the only time he’s reached base in Spring Training is on a hit by pitch.
Defensively, he has a career .993 fielding percentage and averages a defensive runs saved of 6.
Ian Anderson, Starting Pitcher
He’s going to be a player to watch every time he takes the mound this Spring. It’s been a while since he’s pitched in the regular season and is expected to be in the rotation. How he does in Spring Training deserves some extra focus.
So far, he’s had one so-so day, and one very solid day. In his first start, he was done after 1 2/3 innings of work and allowed an earned run on a hit while walking three. He followed that up with three scoreless, no-hit innings in his second start.
Command has been an issue for him. He’s already walked five batters in fewer than five innings and has yet to throw even 60% of his pitches for strikes. Anderson has shown improvement so far. He threw 57% of his pitches for strikes in his second start compared to 46% in his first start.
Another improved outing would be great.
Orlando Arcia, Shortstop
No, he’s not the only everyday player to have a slow start in Spring Training. But he’s under the microscope more intensely for a couple reasons, and they go hand in hand.
Last season, he was statistically the worst hitter with runners in scoring position among qualified hitters. He batted .155 with a .400 OPS. Second place wasn’t close. Paul Goldschmidt batted .203 with a .564 OPS.
So along with the poor season last year and the slow start, it’s paired up with another shortstop looking good to start the Spring. Former Oakland A’s prospect and Braves offseason acquisition Nick Allen is batting .385 with a .929 OPS in six Spring Training games so far.
When your competitor for the job is hitting well, and also has a strong glove, go time has to come soon. In 12 plate appearances, Arcia is batting .100 with a .350 OPS.