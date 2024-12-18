Atlanta Braves Still a Strong Favorite to Win 2025 World Series
It’s never too early to see who are the World Series favorites for next season. Draft Kings put out its top favorites based on the odds. Lo and behold, the Atlanta Braves have the third-best odds at +800.
Only the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, the two teams who were in the World Series last year, are ahead of them. They're even ahead of the Mets after they signed Juan Soto.
Wait, how could this be? The Braves haven’t added anybody significant this offseason and Max Fried is gone.
Both of these points are true. However, this ignores a big aspect of this team. When healthy, the Braves already have a lot of all-stars at their disposal.
By June, this should be the team’s starting lineup. Just to be clear, I’m basing this off lineup trends from throughout the season and expecting center fielder Michael Harris II to stay at the top of the lineup, where he thrived.
- Michael Harris II CF
- Ronald Acuña Jr. RF
- Ozzie Albies 2B
- Matt Olson 1B
- Marcell Ozuna DH
- Austin Riley 3B
- Sean Murphy C
- (insert shortstop here)
- (insert left fielder here)
I’m leaving the final two positions at the bottom of the order up in the air because they have the highest chance of having someone rise up to take over the spot, especially at shortstop. The Braves might still add an outfield bat, leaving that up in the air. It could be Jarred Kelenic, Bryan De La Cruz or a player who hasn’t been acquired yet.
But if that’s who the first seven guys in the lineup are, the lineup is in great shape. Every single one of them is an all-star. Acuña has an MVP. Some of these guys are multi-time Silver Slugger winners.
Depth is still shallow, that is very true. But health is a determining factor when it comes to who wins a World Series every year. The Dodgers were pretty close to not having Freddie Freeman in the World Series because of his ankle. That would’ve changed things up very quickly.
Now, let’s take a look at the starting rotation. This is what it should look like by June as well.
- Chris Sale
- Spencer Strider
- Spencer Schellenbach
- Reynaldo Lopez
- (insert pitcher here)
That rotation includes three all-stars, a Cy Young Award winner who also won the Triple Crown and a promising sophomore arm.
If there is a team with the staff to absorb the blow of losing Fried, it’s the Braves. Acquiring another starting pitcher would be helpful. They need depth in case of injury. As much as Grant Holmes could be a great contributor, the team is better if he’s a backup option instead of a Plan A.
Lastly, let’s look at some key arms in the bullpen. This can fluctuate more than anything, which is why this is more of highlight than a complete look at the bullpen.
- Raisel Iglesias (closer)
- Dylan Lee
- Aaron Bummer
- Daysbel Hernandez
- Pierce Johnson
I left out anyone signed to a minor-league or non-guaranteed contract. But those pitchers so provide possible depth once the season rolls along.
Remember this too, a battered Braves team last season finished 89-73 and earned the second Wild Card. If that’s their record after what they went to, we likely experienced this team’s floor. A healthy Braves team would’ve been chasing the division and could have made more happen in the playoffs.
So, the Braves having the third-best odds might not be too crazy. This takes the current team into account. If they do end up adding this offseason, their odds can only improve.