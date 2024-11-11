Biggest Needs for the Atlanta Braves this Offseason
The Atlanta Braves need to upgrade a few areas of the roster if they want to set themselves up for an improved 2025 run.
Yes, injuries were an issue to an unusual extent last season. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t have soft spots they could improve on. Improvements in these areas could even soften the blow of injuries, should they be an issue long-term next season - as in besides Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider missing the start of the season.
Here’s a look at the biggest needs the Braves need this offseason.
Shortstop
Upgrading this position has been talked about nonstop this offseason. It’s understandable as to why. One of the healthiest positions on the team this season was shortstop. Orlando Arcia played in 157 games and had 551 at-bats.
Yet, it was a position that might as well have been hurt. Arcia was statistically the worst hitter with runners in scoring position. His .400 OPS in that situation was the worst in the league and worse than the replacement players the Braves signed midseason.
Arcia: .408 OPS
Whit Merrifield: .408 OPS
Gio Urshela: .657 OOPS
Not great, Bob.
Starting Pitching
Max Fried likely walking this offseason doesn’t help this situation. But even during the season, they struggled with the health of starting pitchers outside of Charlie Morton (who might still retire) and Spencer Schwellenbach.
Spencer Strider was out for the year after two starts and, as we already mentioned, will miss the start of this season. Fried, Reynaldo Lopez and Chris Sale all missed time, the latter of which missed the end of the season and the playoffs.
Signing another veteran starter for the middle of the rotation would help, even if just to have the depth.
Left Field
This position doesn’t get enough attention when it comes to needing an upgrade. Ramon Laureano was a great addition, but they need more than just him.
Jarred Kelenic looked like he had promise during the mid-summer months, but he fizzled out hard. From June 30 until the end of the season (63 games), he slashed .171/.237/.311 with six home runs and 19 RBIs.
Again, another position that was relatively healthy all season and they didn’t make up for who was missing. It wouldn’t hurt to get another bat that could provide more consistency and have Laureano as a platoon option - or have him play in right field until Acuña is back.