Braves' Alex Anthopoulos Delivers Bad News on Ronald Acuña Jr., Spencer Strider
The trade of outfielder Jorge Soler gave the Atlanta Braves indirect hope that Ronald Acuña Jr. was going to be ready for Opening Day of the 2025 MLB season. But Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos threw cold water on that optimism Tuesday.
Anthopoulos told The Athletic's Matt Gelb at the MLB winter meetings that Acuña will not be ready for 2025 Opening Day. Not only that, Anthopoulos said the same of right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider.
The Athletic's David O'Brien tweeted about the update that Gelb received from the Braves general manager.
"First time he's said they won't be ready, though indicated previously it could be a month or 2 into season before Acuña ready," O'Brien tweeted. "They'll evaluate as go along."
Despite the open-ended conclusion to the tweet, this is a disappointing update for Braves fans. It's not all that unsurprising, as Strider and Acuña suffered significant injuries during 2024, but still disappointing.
Strider is battling to return from Tommy John surgery. The typical recovery time from that procedure is. Strider underwent his surgery on April 12.
Acuña suffered the second torn ACL of his career on May 26. His first ACL injury occured on July 10, 2021. The following season, Acuña made his debut on April 28.
The fact the right fielder's ACL injury occurred earlier in the year than 2021 should give Braves fans hope that Acuña can get on the field sooner than he did in 2022.
But it's more complicated that Acuña is recovering from his second major knee injury. The Braves will also very likely be cautious with their 2023 MVP, at least early in the season.
That could be the case with Strider as well. As much as the Braves want both stars back as soon as possible, it's much more important that they are ready for the stretch run in 2025.