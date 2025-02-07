Breaking Down Top Backup Catching Options for Braves in 2025
The Atlanta Braves enter the 2025 season with a few options to sort through for the catching position. Sean Murphy is the starter. That’s guaranteed. The Braves plan to use him in four out of every five games this season.
That leaves about 32 games that need to be filled by a backup catcher. Let’s look at three options that are the most likely to fill the gap. We have one prospect option, another who has spent some time already in the system and a third on a minor-league deal.
Drake Baldwin
The option that most will think of first is the rising star prospect, Drake Baldwin. In 2024, he was the team’s No. 5 prospect and is a top-100 prospect entering 2025.
The catching prospect batted .298 with an .891 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs during his 2024 Triple-A stint in 2024. His on-base percentage was .407. He showed solid plate discipline with a 16.2% strikeout rate. He had nearly as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54).
He’s statically the best back up option and it's hard to imagine he's not called up at some point this upcoming season.
However, with Murphy getting as much playing as he’s expected to, it might not be the best to have Baldwin sitting around and shuttling him back and forth from Gwinnett.
Chadwick Tromp
Tromp has been with the Braves for the past three seasons. During that time, he’s played in 26 games with 19 of those coming in 2024.
In that span, he’s slashed .250/.257/.375 with no home runs and 10 RBIs. Defensively, he’s been solid behind the plate with a .995 save percentage with a defensive runs saved (DRS) of two.
If the Braves are hesitant to use Badwin for only a handful of games, then Tromp provides a familiar option.
Curt Casali
Casali signed with the Braves on a minor league contract and was invited to Spring Training. Apart from a handful of seasons, he’s been a backup catcher his entire career.
In 41 games with the San Francisco Giants last season, he slashed .194/.293/.250. He doesn’t strike out too much (17.6%) but his 17% hard hit rate holds him back from producing more at the plate. At the very least, he comes in with a .992 save percentage behind the dish with just one passed ball allowed last season. The passed ball is emphasized here over wild pitches because it’s what’s on him as opposed to the pitcher.
Casali provides a veteran third option at catcher. It’s unlikely he breaks camp with the team but he’ll more than likely get some playing in Atlanta this season. Injury happen and the Braves will need a fill-in.