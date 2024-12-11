Guardians All-Star Could Be Solution to Atlanta Braves Outfield Needs
The Atlanta Braves continue their search for an outfield bat. In that search, it would be on brand for them to make a bold move to acquire that upgrade.
A bold move could be to acquire Cleveland Guardians all-star first baseman Josh Naylor, who has previous MLB outfield experience.
According to MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal, the Guardians are listening to offers on Naylor. He noted that while they don’t necessarily have to trade him, it’s worth keeping an eye out for a move. Shortstop Andrés Giménez heading to the Toronto Blue Jays showed that anything is possible.
“I’m told they can keep Naylor...but they’re always going to be listening,” Rosenthal said. “I would not be surprised to see them do anything, because yesterday [trading Giménez] was a move that came out of nowhere.”
Rosenthal didn’t mention any teams, let’s keep that clear. However, that is a green light for the Braves to go out there and try to make a deal happen.
To reiterate. Yes, Naylor primarily plays first base nowadays. No, he wouldn’t play the position in Atlanta. The last Braves player to start a game at first base that wasn’t Matt Olson is Freddie Freeman. He hasn’t missed a game, and you can count the number of times he was lifted from a game on one hand. He finished 161 games in 2024, and in one game he didn’t, he was pinch-hit for in the ninth inning.
Naylor would be an outfield addition, and he would be a logical one based on his experience. While it’s been a few seasons since he’s played a serious amount of time in the outfield, he would bring corner outfielder experience to the table. Of his 145 games in the outfield, 92 have been in right and 55 have been in left.
When the Braves need someone to fill in for Ronald Acuña Jr. to start the season and then move over to the other corner, that sounds like a solid fit.
It’s a bold move with other outfielders currently available. But the Braves don’t shy away from bold moves. Just ask Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez.
So, that solves the fielding question. Next is the bat. After all, that’s why they shouldn’t roll with options like Jarred Kelenic.
The 27-year-old is coming off his first All-Star campaign that featured a few career highs. Those career highs include 152 games played, 633 plate appearances, 31 home runs, 108 RBIs and 58 walks.
It’s not his best season according to other stats. His slash line of .243/.320/.456 and 118 OPS+ are down from his 2023 numbers of .308/.354/.489 and a 130 OPS+.
But it could be a move that pays off and could be what it takes to acquire what they need.
They have already been reported to not be a team in on Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward. Even with the need, it looks like these teams don’t have the appetite to exchange more players.
Cody Bellinger has become a hard sell with his contract, and the reality is that sometimes you just don’t win out in the pursuit of the top options.
Naylor is also coming off a season where he made $6.5 million and is likely going to make at least double that coming off an all-star season. It would still be one of the more affordable options out there.
He would also not require much in a deal either. The Guardians likely want pitching, as Rosenthal pointed out. This option is pure spitballing, but No. 9 prospect Drue Hackenberg could be a potential option to trade.
The choice of prospect comes from knowing that guys like Hurston Waldrep and Cam Caminiti are off-limits. AJ Smith-Shawver is also an option and has been named in trade speculation already this offseason. But as the No. 2 prospect, he would be a guy the Braves save for a bigger move. They’re still seeking starting pitching help after all.
So, keep your eyes peeled for Naylor buzz. While the Braves aren’t guaranteed to be in on the buzz, it would be worth joining in.