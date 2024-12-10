MLB Team Nearing Trade for Angels OF Taylor Ward: Report
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward could be changing addresses this week. But multiple reporters Tuesday threw cold water on the idea of Ward coming to the Atlanta Braves.
Both The Athletic's David O'Brien and MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported on Dec. 10 that Ward, who has been rumored as a Braves trade target since the 2024 MLB trade deadline, is close to being moved. But according to O'Brien and Bowman, the Braves are not the team trying to acquire him.
"Source: The Braves are not the team that could be close to acquiring Ward," tweeted Bowman.
O'Brien added more details about why Ward appears to be a fit for the Braves. But his report was in line with Bowman's.
"Angels LF Taylor Ward appears likely to be traded," tweeted O'Brien. "Would seem great fit for Braves w/ 2 years left before FA, projected to make $9M in arb next season, strong numbers vs. LHPs (platoon w/ or replace Kelenic when Acuña returns) and AlexA-PerryM connection.
"But heard it's not ATL."
Ward hit .246 with a .748 OPS during the 2024 season. He also had a career-best 25 home runs, 75 RBI and 73 runs.
Those are very solid numbers if Ward is an MLB team's third or fourth outfielder. He might particularly excel in a platoon situation. Ward posted a .325 average with an .873 OPS in 130 plate appearances against left-handers last season.
However, Ward showed slightly more power against right-handed pitching in 2024. He registered a 4.49% home run percentage against right-handers as opposed to a 3.42% home run rate against lefties.
In his seven-year MLB career, Ward has hit at least 20 home runs twice. He also had 18 homers in 2023 and 15 bombs in 2021, which was his first year as a regular everyday player with the Angels.
The Braves reportedly inquired about Ward prior to the MLB trade deadline in late July. Instead of acquiring Ward, the Braves landed right fielder Jorge Soler and continued to regularly play Ramón Laureano.
Pundits again connected the Braves to Ward in early offseason rumors during October. Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer named the Braves a potential trade fit for Ward.
Ward is projected to have an affordable $8.75 million salary in 2025 and is under team control for 2026. That's the other main reason pundits expected the Braves to be interested in acquiring the Angels outfielder.
But another team, not the Braves, is reportedly close to acquiring Ward. It will be interesting to see what team it is and what they are willing to give up for the 30-year-old outfielder.