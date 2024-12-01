How Last Season Predicts Monster 2025 for Braves Michael Harris II
Statistically, 2024 was Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II’s worst season of his young MLB career. He finished the season slashing .264/.304/.418, with 16 home runs and 48 RBIs. All were career lows.
Much of it was due to a slow start followed by missing an extended period of time due to a Grade 2 hamstring injury.
However, we saw some flashes following his return. Not just the flashes we are used to seeing but a sign that the best of Harris is on the horizon.
Here Comes the Harris Power Surge
Heading into September, Harris was still a bit slow out of the gate from his hamstring injury. He had that grand slam in his first game back, but his numbers were still on a downward projection.
Then, we saw the best month of his career. Harris slashed .316/.344/.579 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs. To put it into greater perspective, that’s a 162-game pace of 50 home runs and 112 RBIs.
The most games that Harris has played in a season in his career is 138. We’ll readjust those numbers again to match his career high: 42 home runs and 95 RBIs. That would be a monster year, and the Braves could do some serious damage offensively with that extra power.
However, let’s take a moment to understand that slumps happen during the season. Players surge and then go cold before surging again. So maybe we won’t see these exact numbers from Harris.
But that doesn’t mean we still can’t see some strong career highs.
If he’s having strong streaks, he could realistically have 30 home runs and drive in over 75 RBIs. He’s already had a slugging percentage over .500 in his career. We know that’s doable.
Combine that with his speed on the basepaths - he’s had 20 stolen bases twice - and his electric outfield glove. That’ll come in handy with Ronald Acuña Jr. potentially stealing fewer bases after he returns. If Acuña does find a way to be that same threat on the basepaths, then that’s even better.
Assuming he stays healthy, Harris could be heading into 2025 ready to put on the career year that we’ve all been waiting to see.