What Picking Up a Sweep Means to Atlanta Braves Season
The Atlanta Braves beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Sunday to win their third in a row and pick up a sweep, both firsts on the year.
To pull inspiration from Lou Brown, the Cleveland Indians manager in the movie Major League, they won another, that's a winning streak. It's happened before. The Braves can now say it's happened again.
Getting this sweep can bring a breath of fresh air to season, and inject energy back into the dug out.
"I think they start believing in themselves again and guy relax" Snitker said. "A relaxed player plays at his best, and I think this can do nothing but help us going forward; the energy and momentum and just that feel."
The more relaxed Braves hit three home runs, two of which came with a runner on base, and they went 2-for-4 in scoring position. One of those home runs came on rookie catcher Drake Baldwin's first home run at Truist Park. With Michael Harris II on second base, he drilled a shot to left field to make it 5-0.
Austin Riley was able to capitalize on a runners-at-the-corner situation, driving in a run on an RBI single. You can see the change in the approach. Hitters are working more counts. While there were three home runs, guys were still racking up singles and drawing walks to get guys on.
We're seeing the Braves simply do more of what had been struggling to do in the first few weeks of the season. They're more comfortable being a cog in the machine instead of trying to do it all themsleves.
"It's a collective effort that allowed you to feel like I don't have to be that guy," Snitker said. "I don't have to get a hit here because my teammates will pick me up."
It's an odd way to put it without any context, but the idea is you don't have to put pressure on yourself to have a big moment all on your own. That mindset helped mount a comeback Friday night, when they put up five runs in the eighth inning to win 6-4. No extra-base hits came that inning, and they still pulled out a rally.
Stringing runs together in a back-and-fourth game on Saturday also got them a 4-3 win. They're seeing the results, and it makes it easier to buy back in.
The Braves stick around at home as they welcome the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game series on Monday. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. The sun is shining, and there's plenty of daylight to make hay.