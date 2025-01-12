Braves Predicted to Sign Projected $60 Million Starter
Who the Atlanta Braves should add to their starting rotation to replace Max Fried and Charlie Morton has been a hot debate the past several weeks. Two former MLB catchers weighed in on the subject during a episode of Foul Territory on Jan. 8.
One of those former catchers was Erik Kratz. He argued that after missing out on Jack Flaherty, the Braves will sign former Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta.
"I feel like [the Braves aren't] going to get Flaherty," said Kratz. "Atlanta is a place where [Pivetta] can go in, they don't need to expect too much of him, but I think a lot of people are going to be surprised by what he gets in free agency."
The other catcher in the conversation was former Braves backstop A.J. Pierzynski. He projected the Braves to sign Flaherty, which has been one of the more popular choices for Atlanta in free agency rumors this winter.
But Kratz projecting Pivetta to Atlanta was a more original idea. At least on paper, it seems more realistic than signing Flaherty because Flaherty is now one of the top free agent pitchers left on the market. The Braves have shown little urgency to sign expensive talent this offseason.
In 27 outings last season, Pivetta registered a 6-12 record with a 4.14 ERA. He also supported a 1.126 WHIP and 172 strikeouts in 145.2 innings.
Spotrac projected him to be worth about $60.39 million contract on a 4-year deal, paying him an average annual salary of about $15.1 million.
However, there is one obvious issue with the Braves signing Pivetta. They will have to give up a draft pick to ink the right-hander to a deal.
"Pivetta declined the offer on Tuesday, meaning the Red Sox will get Draft pick compensation if another team signs him," wrote MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"If Pivetta had accepted the qualifying offer, he would have returned to Boston on a one-year, $21.05 million deal."
The Braves, though, could prefer to give up a high draft pick rather than spend enough money to eclipse the luxury tax for a third straight season this summer.
Pivetta has posted a 56-71 record with a 4.76 ERA in his MLB career. He has started 178 games and made 45 relief appearances.