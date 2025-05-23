Braves Urged to Acquire Former All-Star Shortstop Amid Orlando Arcia DFA
With the Atlanta Braves electing to designate Orlando Arcia for assignment, the shortstop rumor mill will likely turn once again for the team. Actually, it was already spinning before the Arcia transaction.
On Thursday night, MLB Network's Dan O'Dowd picked the Braves acquiring shortstop Bo Bichette from the Toronto Blue Jays as one of three MLB trades that should happen.
"I think the Braves need a bat. But I think they need that kind of bat," O'Dowd said. "High contact, low strikeouts, use the entire field. They have been getting very little offense from shortstop for a number of years."
Two years ago, Arcia was an All-Star as a very good bottom-of-the-order offensive shortstop. During 2023, he hit .264 with a .741 OPS behind 17 home runs. Arcia also had 65 RBI and scored 66 runs.
But last season, Arcia hit .218 with a .625 OPS. This season, he batted .194 with a .445 OPS in 32 plate appearances. In late April, he lost his starting role to defensive shortstop Nick Allen.
The Braves designated Arcia for assignment Friday to make roster space for right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr.
Allen has been great defensively, but he's a liability at the plate. With Bichette, the Braves would be acquiring a two-time All-Star and a middle infielder who is slashing .289/.335/.417 this season.
O'Dowd, though, doubted whether the Blue Jays would be willing to give up Bichette.
"I think the Blue Jays are too all-in on this season to make that trade, which in their fans' minds and in Vlad Jr.'s mind might be a re-building trade. But they haven't signed him to a contract extension," said O'Dowd.
With Bichette's contract situation, though, a trade for the shortstop is something O'Dowd sees the Braves needing to at least explore as a possibility.
"It's a trade for me that the Braves really need to plug that position in their lineup with an offensive shortstop," he said.
"They need to make that kind of trade to really close the gap between them and the other elite teams in the National League."
Bichette bats leadoff for the Blue Jays. The Braves are getting back their everyday leadoff hitter with Acuña on Friday.
If Bichette went to the Braves, O'Dowd sees the shortstop as a possibility to fill the No. 1 or 2 hole in Atlanta's lineup with Acuña in the other spot.