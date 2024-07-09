Braves NL-Best Bullpen Includes Unlikely Kenny Powers Look-Alike
The Atlanta Braves pitching staff has been on a tear this season. Not just their starters but their NL best bullpen as well, who also just got deeper with a familiar face. As of Tuesday, they lead the National League in the following categories:
- 2.91 ERA
- 248 Hits Allowed
- 95 Earn Runs Allowed
At the back end, you have closer Raisel Iglesias, who has the sixth most saves in Major League Baseball with 21. Additionally, he is second amongst all MLB closers with a 0.81 WHIP, only behind Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, who has an elite 0.64 WHIP.
Before Iglesias, the Braves setup man, Joe Jiménez, plays a crucial role. He is ranked fifth in the National League with 17 holds and has only allowed one home run in 35 innings pitched, an NL-best stat out of primary setup pitchers.
40-year old Jesse Chavez continues to defy father time and the odds in Atlanta with a 1.67 ERA that made him an All-Star candidate.
However, aside from those veterans, there’s a new face and mane turning heads.
Grant Holmes has made a seamless transition to the MLB level.
After spending 10 years in the minor league system, the 6-0 225-pound Kenny Powers look-alike has arrived at the big-league level in a big way. He boasts a 1.15 ERA and has been a juggernaut against right-handed batters. Especially considering he has struck out 11 (out of 13 total SO’s on the year) of them, and they have only boasted a .100 average against him on just three hits in 30 at-bats.
Holmes’ entrance song is not Hulk Hogan’s ‘I’m A Real American’ like “Eastbound & Down” by fictional television star Kenny Powers. As The Athletic's David O'Brien said, his aura is well documented and noted by his teammates.
“I said something to Matty (Olson) yesterday, on the Fourth of July, that with that hairstyle and mustache, he had to pitch yesterday,” Riley said, laughing. “We would have done a dishonor to America if he didn’t pitch yesterday. So, it was good to get him in.”
Riley chuckled before adding: “It’s great hair. My wife said, ‘I wish I could have hair like that.’ I said, ‘I’m sure a lot of people do.’ She was like, ‘I put so much product in it, trying to get it to stay down like that.”
While plenty of laughter and jokes surround the South Carolina native’s hair, not one teammate does not believe in his pitching ability. The same goes for manager Brian Snitker, who also believes in him.
“He’s been awesome,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “And you need a guy like that. You need somebody to come out of that bullpen, go multiple (innings), and give you a chance to come back and get to your back-end (bullpen) guys. I’m so happy for him.”
At 28 years old, plenty of quality years are ahead for the former 2014 MLB Draft first-round selection. He hopes to remain an Atlanta Brave for the rest of his career, considering he has been a die-hard team fan for his entire life.
“Absolutely. I want to stay here for the rest of my career,” said Holmes. “You never know what’s going to happen. But I won’t ever give up, I’ll tell you that.”
Should he continue pitching the way he has this season, his dream of staying a Brave forever will likely be in his hands.