Atlanta Braves Top Catching Prospect Tearing Up Arizona Fall League
The Atlanta Braves' top catching prospect continues his dominant run into the fall.
Drake Baldwin has been tearing it up at the plate for the Peoria Javelinas early on in the Arizona Fall League.
Baldwin is slashing .385/.429/.692 in his first three games with a home run and three RBIs. He’s not just hitting the ball, it’s screaming off the bat. One of his base hits came off the bat at 111 mph.
After seeing a team struggle on offense during the season, this can give fans something to be excited about for 2025.
This makes for a strong follow-up to a strong stint with Triple-A Gwinnett. In 72 Triple-A games, Baldwin batted .298 with an .891 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. His on-base percentage was .407. He showed solid plate discipline with a 16.2% strikeout rate. He had nearly as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54).
Baldwin is the Braves No. 5 prospect and the second-best catching prospect behind Nacho Alvarez Jr.
This performance earned him the honor of being named the Braves Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. He was the team’s representative in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game back in July.
Above all, it’s impressive that he’s a catcher hitting this well. It’s a hot commodity in the Major Leagues. On top of that, he plays solid defense. According to Baseball Savant, his arm and fielding are both rated a 50 on the 20 to 80 scale. That is considered above average.
Three more of the Braves’ top prospects are with Baldwin in the Arizona Fall League: David McCabe (No. 13), Adam Maier (No. 17) and Hayden Harris (No.27).
Other minor leaguers representing the Braves include right-handers Ryan Bourassa, Isaac Gallegos and Landon Harper, along with third baseman Drew Compton.
The Arizona Fall League runs from Oct. 7 to Nov. 14. Peoria home games will be played at the Peoria Sports Complex, the Spring Training home of the Padres and Mariners.