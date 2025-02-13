Former Braves Starter Makes Named Among 'Biggest Bust' 2025 Candidates
It was heartbreaking to see Charlie Morton depart the Atlanta Braves in free agency. Morton began his MLB career in Atlanta and then returned after more than a decade away from the club.
He pitched the last four seasons for the Braves and helped the team win the World Series in 2021.
However, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter doesn't see Morton's departure from Atlanta being as painful from a baseball perspective. On Feb. 13, Reuter included Morton on his list of 10 biggest bust candidates among MLB pitchers for the 2025 season.
"At 41 years old, Morton is still a capable back-of-the-rotation workhorse, but the Orioles signed him to try to ease the loss of ace Corbin Burnes in free agency," Reuter wrote. "Things started trending in the wrong direction after the All-Star break last year when he logged a 4.37 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 13 starts, and he dealt with a finger issue down the stretch that kept him out of action in October.
"If he were signed to simply be back-end depth, expectations might be different, but he is penciled into the No. 3 starter job on a playoff hopeful."
Reuter's point is well taken. Morton went 8-10 in 2024, posting his first losing season in 10 years. He also recorded a 4.46 FIP, which was his highest in the category since 2010.
In Atlanta, Morton would have been a back-end-of-the-rotation guy, which again, is why it was difficult to see him leave. The top three pitchers in the Braves rotation are set with Chris Sale, Reynaldo López and Spencer Schwellenbach. Then, the team will get Spencer Strider back "early in the season."
Expectations for a No. 3 starter versus No. 5 starter are completely different. Reuter apparently doubts Morton will be able to live up to the expectations of a No. 3 starter with the Baltimore Orioles at 41 years old.
But speaking of López, the Braves right-hander joined Morton on Reuter's bust candidates list.
"López had the largest gap between his ERA (1.99) and expected ERA (3.94) of any qualified starting pitcher. That no doubt stems from his lackluster showing in hard-hit rate (42.2%, 20th percentile) and average exit velocity allowed (89.9 mph, 23rd percentile)," Reuter wrote. "He also consistently pitched his way out of trouble with an 87.0 percent left on base rate that was the highest of any pitcher with 100 innings pitched.
"He can still be an effective back-of-the-rotation starter, but significant regression from last year might be unavoidable."
It's hard to argue with that point too. Last year was López's first time as a consistent starter since 2019. Five years ago, he had a 5.38 ERA while leading the American League in earned runs allowed.
The likelihood López matches his 1.99 ERA from last season in 2025 is slim. But the good news he could regress a little and still be an effective starting pitcher.
Additionally, by midseason, the Braves could be counting on López as a No. 4 starter with Strider, Sale and Schwellenbach at the top of the rotation.