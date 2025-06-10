Craig Kimbrel Lands With New MLB Team Days After Braves Release: Report
The Atlanta Braves parted with the franchise's all-time leader in saves, Craig Kimbrel, on Saturday. But Kimbrel didn't remain a free agent for long.
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday that Kimbrel is signing a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers.
The Braves announced designating Kimbrel for assignment on Saturday, which was one day after he made his 2025 debut for the team. Atlanta called him up to the major leagues just two days prior.
On Monday, Kimbrel elected free agency.
In his lone appearance with the team against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, Kimbrel faced the minimum and struck out a batter in one inning. However, he gave up a hit and a walk.
Kimbrel only faced three batters because he picked off one base runner. The other base runner was caught stealing.
Kimbrel's average fastball velocity during the outing was 91.6 mph according to FanGraphs. Although a small sample, that was considerably lower than his 93.9 mph fastball velocity last season with the Baltimore Orioles.
In 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies, Kimbrel averaged 95.8 mph on his fastball.
Kimbrel pitched well at Triple-A Gwinnett prior to his call up. He registered a 2.45 ERA and 1.091 WHIP with 17 strikeouts in 14.2 innings. But former MLB general manager Dave Samson said on his podcast, Nothing Personal, this week that a short Kimbrel stint in the MLB was likely always Atlanta's plan.
"You know he's not gonna take advantage of your injured list," Samson said. "So, therefore, you simply tell the player how it's gonna be and what the circumstance is that is likely to happen. Because you don't know for sure that you're gonna take him off the roster after one game, but you do know that there is the possibility, and you let him know."
Kimbrel has earned 440 saves in his MLB career. Last season, he registered 23 saves but posted a 5.33 ERA along with a 1.357 WHIP.
Pitching for the Braves from 2010-14, Kimbrel led the National League in saves four consecutive years. He posted 186 saves with the Braves, which puts him first all-time on the club's saves list.
Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz is second with 154 saves.
Kimbrel was an All-Star with the Phillies in 2023. However, FanGraphs clearly indicates the 37-year-old doesn't have close to the same stuff as he once did during his prime.
Hopefully for Kimbrel, though, he gets another MLB opportunity before the end of the season.