Braves Announce Reassigning Former Rival's Infielder
The Atlanta Braves continued to dwindle the number of players on their roster Tuesday. The team announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the organization has reassigned infielder José Devers.
With the transaction, the Braves have 48 players remaining at spring camp.
Devers played three games during the 2024 MLB season with the Miami Marlins. He went 1-for-4 with a strikeout at the plate. Devers also scored a run.
He made an MLB appearance with the Marlins during the 2021 campaign as well. In 21 games, he hit .244 (10-for-41) with three extra-base hits, five RBI, seven runs and three walks.
Devers signed a minor league deal with the Braves this past offseason.
The younger cousin of Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, José was formerly a highly regarded prospect. He was one of three players sent to the Marlins from the New York Yankees for star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton in 2017.
But José has largely failed to live up to expectations.
In seven minor league seasons, Devers has slashed .261/.324/.362 with 13 home runs in 419 games. He has also recorded 146 RBI, 223 runs and 49 stolen bases in 1,748 plate appearances.
Devers has spent most of his minor league career at Single-A and Rookie Ball. In addition to his brief MLB stint last season, he played at those two levels and Triple-A. With Triple-A Jacksonville, Devers hit .239 with a .666 OPS in 54 games during 2024.
The Braves signed relief pitcher Hector Neris on Monday, bringing their spring training roster back to 49 players before the Devers reassignment. But over the past several days, Atlanta has mostly been trimming its MLB roster.
On March 1, the Braves reassigned left-hander relief Chasen Shreve and righty relief pitcher Jordan Weems to minor league camp. The day before that, Atlanta reassigned catcher Adam Zebrowski as well.
During the final week of February, the Braves reassigned three other relief pitchers -- Wander Suero, Davis Daniel and Amos Willingham.
All MLB rosters must have only 26 players on Opening Day.