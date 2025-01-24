OF Jurickson Profar Speaks Out on Joining Braves
Just like every child playing baseball, outfielder Jurickson Profar dreamed of playing in the major leagues. But MLB.com's Mark Bowman described that Profar's dream was also to wear an Atlanta Braves uniform.
That will come to fruition in 2025. The Braves signed Profar to a 3-year, $42 million contract.
The day after signing with the Braves, Profar shared how surreal it will be to play for the team he grew up rooting for in Curacao.
“Every Wednesday, they were putting the Braves games on TV in Curacao,” Profar said on Jan. 24. “So, every Wednesday at 7 o’clock, I was in front of the TV to watch Andruw Jones and the Braves."
Profar added that his son is actually even more thrilled to be heading to Atlanta than he is.
“I’m very excited, but no one is more excited than my 7-year-old son [Khairy],” Profar said. “I told him the Braves were interested and he was like, ‘You gotta go there. You gotta go there. What are you waiting for?’”
Profar is coming off a career year in 2024, in which he hit .280 with an .839 OPS. He also had 24 home runs, 85 RBI and 94 runs with the San Diego Padres.
Behind that performance, Profar made his first MLB All-Star team. But the Braves don't view that production as an aberration. He is projected to be Atlanta's new starting left fielder even with right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. expected to miss the beginning of the season and Jarred Kelenic more accustomed to left field.
Kelenic will make the switch to right, probably in a platoon role during the first month of the year. When Acuña returns, Kelenic will be the team's fourth outfielder, firmly behind Profar on the depth chart.
In addition to his hitting and defense, Profar will offer the Braves some speed as well. He stole 10 bases on 13 tries in 2024. He has 57 stolen bases with 111 home runs in his 11-year MLB career.
The 31-year-old also has a career slash line of .245/.331/.395.