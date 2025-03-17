Braves Receive More Good News on Injured OF Jurickson Profar
The Atlanta Braves are dealing with multiple injuries this spring. But a lot of those injured players are trending in the right direction.
That includes Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported Monday morning that Profar took batting practice the day prior. That was a day earlier than Bowman said the outfielder would be back in the batter's box for batting practice.
Profar might not return to game action for the Braves until Thursday, according to Bowman. But there is nothing to suggest Profar won't be ready for Opening Day.
In addition to the final week of Spring Training, the veteran outfielder will have the opportunity to get as many minor league at-bats to prepare for the season opener as he needs.
Profar expressed a lot of confidence that he will be ready for Opening Day when he spoke with Bowman on March 12. When asked about his availability to begin the season, Profar smiled and said, "very confident" that he will be ready.
The Braves will open the regular season against the San Diego Padres on March 27.
Profar suffered a left wrist injury on March 8 in a Spring Training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves called the injury a "jammed wrist."
The veteran outfielder is entering his 12th MLB season this spring. Profar signed a three-year, $42 million contract to join the Braves this offseason.
The outfielder was, by far, the biggest addition the Braves made in free agency from a financial perspective.
Last season, Profar hit .280 with 24 home runs, 85 RBI and 94 runs in 158 games. With the stat line, he made his first All-Star team.
In addition to the Padres, Profar previously played for the Texas Rangers, the then Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies. The 31-year-old has hit .245 with a .726 OPS in his career.
Along with Profar, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy, Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. are battling back from injuries. But Profar and Riley are trending toward being ready for Opening Day.
If they both play, Murphy will be the only Braves player that sustained an injury during Spring Training that won't be available for Opening Day. Murphy suffered a crack rib during a hit-by-pitch on Feb. 28.