Braves Projected to Add Veteran Pitcher for 'Bridge' to Spencer Strider's Return
The Atlanta Braves could have a couple pitchers who spent a majority of 2024 season in the minor leagues in their starting rotation to begin the 2025 campaign. But a late offseason addition to the Braves rotation is still be on the table too.
When Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made his latest Opening Day starting rotation prediction for each team on Feb. 10, Reuter included veteran Lance Lynn in Atlanta's rotation.
For that to happen, the Braves would need to sign Lynn in free agency.
"The Braves have enough MLB-ready young arms to navigate the first few months of the season until Spencer Strider returns without an outside addition, but veteran Lance Lynn could be a great bridge to his return," Reuter wrote. "The 37-year-old has been generating interest as a reliever this winter, and he could transition to that role later in the year after chewing up some innings in April and May."
Lynn posted a 7-4 record with a 3.84 ERA in his return to the St. Louis Cardinals last season. He also had a 1.338 WHIP and 109 strikeouts in 117.1 innings across 23 starts.
The 37-year-old has made only two relief appearances over the past 12 seasons. But Reuter proposed the possibility of the Braves signing Lynn as a spot starter/long reliever.
There isn't a role on a pitching staff with less glamour. But that doesn't make it any less important.
As exciting as it will be to see Atlanta's young arms significantly featured in the team's rotation this season, there's a lot of risk in that. The Braves lost about 320 innings from their 2024 rotation with the departures of Max Fried and Charlie Morton. Lynn can't throw 320 innings, but he's a proven veteran who will be able to eat innings, particularly in low leverage situations.
Lynn has pitched for six different teams over his 13-year career. He was an All-Star as recently as 2021 with the Chicago White Sox.
With the Braves, Lynn could start the season in the rotation and then transition into a reliever role when Spencer Strider returns from the injured list. Reuter slotted Lynn in the Atlanta rotation as the team's No. 4 starter.
Reuter also had Chris Sale, Reynaldo López, Spencer Schwellenbach and Grant Holes in the Braves Opening Day rotation.
Other candidates to earn a starting role to begin the season for Atlanta include AJ Smith-Shawver, Bryce Elder, Ian Anderson, Hurston Waldrep, Davis Daniel and Dylan Dodd.
Pitchers and catchers will have their first workout for the Braves on Feb. 12. Atlanta is scheduled to play its first Spring Training game against the Minnesota Twins on Feb. 22.
The Braves open the regular season on the road against the San Diego Padres on March 27.