Braves' Matt Olson Replacing Ronald Acuña Jr. in 2025 MLB Home Run Derby
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson will join the hitters at the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby. But right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will no longer be part of the field.
The MLB announced Friday night that Olson will replace Acuña in the event, which is taking place at Truist Park on Monday night.
Olson will be participating in the MLB Home Run Derby for the second time in his career. Olson hit in the 2021 derby while a member of the then Oakland Athletics.
Acuña was expected to make his third appearance.
Olson is not as popular a player as Acuña, so it's definitely disappointing for the home crowd that Acuña will not be in the event. But Olson will still provide Braves fans a rooting interest in the derby.
A Braves hitter has never won the MLB Home Run Derby. Olson will be trying to become the fourth hitter to win the event in his home stadium.
The last player to accomplish that feat was Bryce Harper when he played for the Washington Nationals in 2018.
Olson will make his third All-Star appearance next week. He was batting .267/.368/.481 with 17 home runs, 58 RBI and 52 runs in 92 games entering July 11.
Two years ago, Olson smashed a career-high and league-leading 54 bombs and tallied 139 RBI. He also led the National League with a .604 slugging percentage in 2023.
Acuña pulled out of the Home Run Derby three days after he was scratched from the team's starting lineup Tuesday night against the Athletics. The right fielder experienced lower back tightness during batting practice.
Acuña, though, returned to the lineup Wednesday and has played since then.
The Athletic's Steve Berman reported Friday night that the Braves confirmed Acuña will still start for the National League in Tuesday's All-Star Game.
In addition to Olson, New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr., Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh, Washington Nationals' James Wood, Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz, Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero, Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton and Athletics' Brent Rooker will be the hitters in the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby.