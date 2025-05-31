Braves' Brian Snitker Speaks out on CF Michael Harris II
The Atlanta Braves are a candidate to land a significant upgrade or two at the MLB trade deadline. They will need them to compete with the elite National League clubs, especially after losing right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver to an elbow injury.
But the Braves first need to prove they deserve the significant upgrades and that they will make a difference.
On the final day of May, the Braves sit at 26-30 and much closer to last place in the NL East than first. Since reaching their high-water mark of 24-23, the Braves have lost seven of their last nine games. That has left them with the fourth-worst record in the NL.
To officially turn things around again, the Braves need their current players to perform better. None may fall more in that category than center fielder Michael Harris II.
Harris went 1-for-4 in the series opener Friday night against the Boston Red Sox and his average almost went up. Overall, he is hitting .229 with a .595 OPS, which is fourth-lowest among NL qualifiers.
Braves manager Brian Snitker addressed Harris' offensive struggles this season Friday.
"Michael is still a young player that’s figuring some things out,” Snitker told reporters Friday, via The Athletic's David O'Brien. “I know the one thing he’s not doing is taking the offensive (struggles) to center field, because he’s making highlight catches every day. I think you’re seeing a young player that’s still figuring things out, and he’s going to get better.
"The upside is really big with a talented kid, a guy like that. He has strength and speed and can play defense. You know, this hitting is tough.”
Snitker is correct about Harris' defense. He added another highlight to his reel in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.
But the offense has been unbearably bad for an extended period of time. Including last season, Harris is hitting .252 with a .681 OPS in his last 700 plate appearances.
The center fielder has a .656 OPS since May 1, 2024.
That's roughly two-hundred points below what Harris' OPS was when he won the Rookie of the Year award in 2022. He then had an .808 OPS in his second season.
Harris is a free swinger, so he's never going to walk a lot. But in his first two seasons, he hit at least .293 with a .477 slugging percentage. Even last season, Harris hit 16 home runs.
This season, he's roughly on pace for nine.
Interestingly, Harris is still on track for a career-high in RBI. He's been one of the team's better hitters with runners in scoring position this year.
But he's not getting on base and scoring enough. Harris has tallied 12 runs through 56 games. He scored 75 times as a rookie.
Other hitters such as Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna need to perform better for Atlanta. Their improvement would have the greatest impact on the Atlanta lineup.
But it would be a significant boost for the Braves if Harris' speed is on the bases more often, especially in front of former MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.