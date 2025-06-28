Social Media Reacts to Michael Harris II Not in Saturday's Lineup vs. Phillies
For just the second time this season, Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II is not in the team's starting lineup Saturday. The Braves will host the Philadelphia Phillies in the second contest of a three-game set this weekend at Truist Park.
Instead of Harris, the Braves are starting Eli White in center field.
Braves Country has been calling for the team to change something with Harris this month. The Atlanta everyday center fielder is batting .148 with a .426 OPS in June.
Behind the terrible month, Harris' poor season has gone from bad to worse. He is slashing .212/.238/.320 with a .559 OPS in 2025.
Harris actually needs just six more RBI to surpass his total in that category last season. He's been an above average hitting in key situations and driven in runs without hits this year.
But his OPS sits about 200 points below his career norm. He has six home runs and 18 runs scored to go with 43 RBI and 11 steals in 81 games.
Initially after the team announced Saturday's starting lineup, Braves fans on X rejoiced that White replaced Harris in center field.
It's not clear if Harris has been benched or if he is just getting a day off. But as previously stated, the Braves don't typically give Harris days off.
The last time he wasn't in the team's starting lineup was April 2. He still played in that game too, entering as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.
Harris exited Tuesday's game against the New York Mets after he took a pitch in the elbow. But he returned to the Atlanta lineup the next day.
The Braves have continued to start Harris despite his offensive struggles in part because he's a Gold Glove caliber center fielder. But the Braves haven't scored a run since Wednesday. They need offense, and Harris isn't providing it right now.
Stay tuned for an update from SI on Braves' Harrison Smajovits that provides more details on why Harris wasn't in the starting lineup Saturday.