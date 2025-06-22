Braves No. 1 Prospect Has New Career Moment In Recent Start
Cam Caminiti had a career milestone in his start on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves' No. 1 prospect tossed four scoreless innings while striking out six. According to MLB Pipeline, it's the first scoreless start of his professional career.
Arguably, his five innings of one-run ball on June 7 was his best start overall, since he only allowed two baserunners compared to six. However, getting your first scoreless start under your belt is still no small accomplishment.
The 18-year-old lefty now has a 3.18 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP across 11 1/3 innings with Single-A Augusta this season. He was taken by the Braves with the 24th overall pick in last year's draft. He was immediately the No. 1 prospect in the system, briefly sitting behind No. 2 when Drake Baldwin rose to the stop to start 2025. He's also ranked No. 72 overall in MLB.com's top 100 prospect list.
He saw his first action May 9 after being sidelined with an arm injury he experienced at the start of Spring Training. He experienced forearm tightness that was revealed to be just tendinitis. He made four starts in the complex league before heading back to Single-A. He had a 7.24 ERA with a 1.39 and 15 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
The 18-year-old lefty already has multiple pitches in his arsenal rated above average. His standout pitches are his fastball, slider and change up. He also throws a curveball that has an average rating.
His speed and pitch mix are some of the young arm's top qualities.
"The teenaged southpaw has a potential four-pitch mix with a ton of projection," his prospect profile on MLB.com said. "He can touch 98 mph with his fastball and sat 93-95 mph in his final year of high school ball, with more consistent velocity to come. It features good ride and carry up in the zone and is thrown with some deception, so it misses bats, and he can command the heater pretty well."