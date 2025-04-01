Braves Officially Activate Outfield Acquisition
The Atlanta Braves added outfielder Stuart Fairchild to the organization ahead of the series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. At the time, it was an odd addition, but then the Braves announced outfielder Jurickson Profar received an 80-game suspension Monday after testing positive for a banned substance.
The Braves announced on social media Fairchild will be active for the team's next game Tuesday night at Dodgers Stadium. The Braves also added an update on injured catcher Sean Murphy.
Braves manager Brian Snitker could insert Fairchild into the starting lineup immediately if for nothing else but to try something different. The Braves have scored just one run over their past three contests.
But it's a safe bet that if Fairchild doesn't play Tuesday night then he will make his first appearance with Atlanta on Wednesday. Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell is projected to start the series finale versus the Braves. In all likelihood, Snitker will not start left-handed outfielder Jarred Kelenic versus Snell.
Fairchild has posted a .755 OPS versus left-handed pitching in his MLB career. That's 111 points higher than the OPS he's recorded against righties.
Last season, Fairchild slashed .273/.350/.436 with eight extra-base hits, 21 RBI and 21 runs in 124 plate appearances against left-handers. Comparatively, he slashed .152/.213/.293 against right-handers.
Overall, Fairchild hit .215 with a .654 OPS in 94 games with the Cincinnati Reds during 2024. Fairchild's best statistical season was 2022 when he posted a .247 average with an .800 OPS in 46 games with the Reds, Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants.
Fairchild has also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks in his career. The Braves will be counting on Fairchild to be one of the outfielders to replace Profar, who is out until late June because of his suspension.
The Braves acquired Fairchild in a trade from the Reds for cash considerations on March 31. To make room for Fairchild on the 40-man roster, the Braves transferred reliever Joe Jiménez to the 60-day injured list.