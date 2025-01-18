Braves Put on Blast, Receive Poor Review for 'Disappointing' Offseason
It's been an unusual offseason for the Atlanta Braves. A perennial contender in the National League over recent seasons, the Braves appear content to count on their improvements coming from inside the organization rather than free agents in 2025.
But as a result, they have received significant criticism from national baseball pundits. On Jan. 17, The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed the Braves as one of his six biggest losers of the offseason.
"The Braves lost Fried and Charlie Morton in free agency, depleting their starting rotation of talent, experience and depth. They announced that Spencer Strider, who is recovering from internal-brace elbow surgery, won’t be ready for Opening Day. They haven’t been able to upgrade at shortstop or in left field," wrote Bowden.
"While the Phillies and Mets were getting better, the Braves were treading water — at best. The offseason isn’t over, but so far it’s been the most disappointing winter in the Atlanta tenure of Alex Anthopoulos, one of the best — and most aggressive — executives in the game."
Anthopoulos has been anything but aggressive this offseason. Perhaps the most notable move he made this winter was trading outfielder Jorge Soler for pitcher Griffin Canning, who the Braves then non-tendered.
The move was strictly a salary dump. As was the decision not to pick up the $8 million option for veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud.
The contract extensions the Braves signed Reynaldo López and Aaron Bummer to in November were also cost-cutting moves for 2025. A much greater perentage of the salaries Atlanta agreed to with López and Bummer will be paid in 2026.
The Athletic's David O'Brien argued on Nov. 2 that structuring the contracts in that manner was giving the Braves more financial flexibility for 2025. But the team has yet to do anything with that saved money for this upcoming season.
The Braves still have a few weeks until Spring Training begins. But a majority of the top MLB free agents already have new teams.
Along with the Braves, Bowden listed right-handed starter Nick Pivetta, the Seattle Mariners, the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak among his offseason losers.
Ironically, Pivetta is one of the starting pitchers who has recently been linked to the Braves in free agency rumors.