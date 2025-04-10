Could Braves Still Acquire Veteran SP Floated as Offseason Target?
Veteran left-hander Andrew Heaney was one of several starting pitchers that MLB pundits suggested as a potential free agent target for the Atlanta Braves this offseason. The Braves, though, concluded the offseason signing no new starting pitchers.
Despite that, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller is not giving up. In an article already looking ahead at MLB trade deadline needs, Miller argued the Braves should acquire a starting pitcher and wrote Heaney is a potential target.
"The big three of [Spencer] Strider, Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach could be all sorts of special when healthy. But having some combination of Grant Holmes, AJ Smith-Shawver and Bryce Elder filling out the rest of the rotation isn't particularly promising for a team that has gotten out to a brutal start to the year," wrote Miller.
"We do still expect Atlanta to be in the postseason hunt in late July, but very likely searching to add at least one starting pitcher to the mix."
Miller predicted Heaney as one of the more likely targets for the Braves because he doesn't expect the team to make a major splash in a trade.
"Most likely, the team will be aiming a bit lower for a No. 3/4 starter type of rental, but we'll see how desperate it becomes over the next few months," concluded Miller.
Somewhat surprisingly, Heaney signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason. But the contract was a one-year deal, and since the Pirates are likely to be out of the playoff race by the trade deadline, Heaney will very likely to be available on the market.
Heaney experienced a rough Spring Training, but he's off to a strong start during the regular season. In two starts, Heaney has posted a 1.50 ERA and 0.917 WHIP with a 1.50 FIP. The veteran left-hander has also struck out 12 batters in 12 innings.
Last season, Heaney went 5-14 with the Texas Rangers but owned a 4.28 ERA and 1.250 WHIP in 160 innings.
Heaney could provide the Braves quality pitching depth behind Spencer Strider, Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach. But before making any pitcher acquisition, it's clear the Braves want to see how Grant Holmes, AJ Smith-Shawver and Bryce Elder can perform.
Holmes pitched very well in his second start of the season Wednesday versus the Philadelphia Phillies. It's also possible Reynaldo López could still pitch again this season.
If Holmes, Smith-Shawver and Elder leave something to be desired and López doesn't make a quick injury recovery, though, then Heaney is a pitcher the Braves are likely to keep an eye on during the first half of the season.