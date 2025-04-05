Braves Named Possible Trade Partner for Red Sox Blockbuster Deal
The Boston Red Sox are dealing with a couple roster and salary issues. So once again, the Atlanta Braves have been proposed as an answer for the AL East team.
SI on Red Sox' Colin Keane argued Friday that the Red Sox could trade shortstop Trevor Story to the Braves in exchange for catcher Sean Murphy.
Keane argued that the trade would allow both teams to clear a spot for a top prospect. In Atlanta, the Braves could move on from Murphy to having Drake Baldwin start full time behind the plate while the Red Sox could promote Marcelo Mayer.
Both teams would also fill a need through the exchange. For the Braves, they would replace shortstop Orlando Arcia with a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger award winner.
Although this is the first I've seen Murphy mentioned as a potential trade chip for Story, other pundits have suggested the Braves as a landing spot for the shortstop. Arcia is coming off a 2024 campaign where he posted a .625 OPS. He's also already losing at-bats early this season.
A Story-Murphy swap is an intriguing idea. But it seems to help the Red Sox more than the Braves because Boston would dump a shortstop making $25 million per season through at least 2026 (Story does have an option this upcoming offseason).
Murphy is signed longer but makes $15 million per season.
Although a two-time All-Star, Story hasn't been the same player the past four seasons with the Red Sox. Injuries have slowed him down considerably, and the 32-year-old hasn't been an All-Star since 2019.
The Braves also probably aren't ready to hand Baldwin the starting job behind the plate. The organization's top prospect is getting a taste of being Atlanta's primary catcher to begin this season with Murphy on the IL. Baldwin has gone 2-for-22 (.091) with three walks in 25 plate appearances during six games. One of his hits also came against a position player pitching at the end of a blowout.
This isn't to say the Braves aren't still very high on Baldwin. They are and should be.
But Murphy was an All-Star in 2023. The Braves shouldn't trade him away to start an unproven commodity during a season with World Series expectations.
They especially shouldn't trade away Murphy for an overpaid aging veteran.
The Braves may have also found a temporary solution to their Arcia issue. 26-year-old Nick Allen has begun the season 5-for-15 (.333) with a .775 OPS in four games. The hot start has come off a Spring Training where Allen hit .259 with a .883 OPS.
Allen isn't going to hit .300 or post an .800 OPS. But if he can provide solid defense and timely hitting when in the lineup, the Braves don't have as large of a hole at shortstop as most expected before the season.
Trade hypotheticals are fun. Recent history between the Braves and Red Sox suggests the teams could agree to a blockbuster deal this year.
But one involving Murphy for Story doesn't make a lot of sense for the Braves right now.