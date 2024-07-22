Albies, Fried Injuries Highlight Braves’ Need to Be Buyers at Trade Deadline
The Atlanta Braves are not off to a hot start in the second half of the season after the All-Star Break. With losing two of three to the St. Louis Cardinals at home, matters have only gotten worse for Atlanta.
Additionally, after losing starting pitcher Max Fried to the 15-day IL the Braves got word that Ozzie Albies would be out for two months. This from a team already depleted in the outfield because of injuries.
Manager Brian Snitker’s club cannot seem to catch a break regarding injuries in 2024, but the team keeps fighting and finding replacements. However, their farm system and minor league components are running out of quality options to replace the bevy of injured stars.
General manager Alex Anthopoulos will have his work cut out for him with the MLB trade deadline now only nine days away. Now, improving the struggling lineup as well as adding an arm to the rotation will be priorities for the Braves.
What can the Braves do to replace Ozzie Albies and Max Fried in the short term?
There are no easy options to replace the three-time All-Star at second base in the long term, but Nacho Alvarez Jr., the team's top position prospect is going to get first crack. Alvarez Jr. has been on fire this season as the team’s shortstop, and the Braves are hoping he can be a spark at second base. It's optimistic to think he can replicate Albies's offensive output though, making another bat a must.
As far as Fried, he has more giant shoes to fill as one of the team’s best pitchers. While Spencer Schwellenbach has been impressive, he is still adjusting as a rookie. Atlanta will undoubtedly have to delve into the trade market for a starting pitcher, potentially even two.
While Ian Anderson and AJ Smith-Shawver are slowly journeying back to the big league level after injuries, the team needs a proven veteran option in the rotation, such as Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet.
As BravesSI mentioned before, there are plenty of options for addressing the arms. The team must enter a ‘buying’ mindset at this league’s deadline at the rate of the team's injuries in the infield, outfield, and starting rotation. Sure, the team will have to give up some potential prospects, but such is the nature of winning at times when your back is figuratively against a wall.