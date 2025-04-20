Alex Verdugo's Big Night Gets Braves A Long-Awaited Consecutive Win
The Atlanta Braves picked up a second-consecutive win for the first time this season when they beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3.
Things are starting to look more alive in the lineup in just the first two games that outfielder Alex Verdugo has been slotted into the lead off spot. While he put together good at-bats in an 0-for-5 performance in his debut, the big results of his patient, calm approach came in the follow up on Saturday.
Verdurgo went 4-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and was driven in by Matt Olson twice.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said that his approach has made for a good example for the rest of the team.
“When he’s on base a lot, that’s a run waiting to score,” Snitker said. “I think it’s good for other guys who watch that; to see that. The no panic.”
He’s having a good impression on center fielder Michael Harris II, who’s been sharper at the plate the last couple games. He followed up his game-tying two-run single on Friday with a game-tying solo home run on Saturday. It was another night where Harris showed more patience at the plate, worked the count in his favor and got the outcome he wanted.
“His at-bats have been better, which is really good,” Snitker said, “because we know what he’s capable of too. He’s learning, going through the process. It’s probably good for him to watch Verdugo and his approach.”
With how his first two games in Atlanta have gone, it’s a good time to remind everyone that Verdugo go almost no looks all offseason and signed toward the end of Spring Training. He had to go build up in Triple-A for a few weeks to make up for it, and then was sent up to Atlanta to help rescue the season.
“Just a dynamic player, and he showed it tonight,” Chris Sale, Braves starting pitcher and Verdugo’s former teammate on the Boston Red Sox, said.“Had a weird offseason, really rough Spring Training and to be able to come here and do this for us was big.”
Snitker said ahead of the game that Verdugo’s experience would make him a good addition to the team. So far, he’s played like he’s been, and that’s because he has. It’s helping the Braves start to fight though the early woes.
For the first time this season, the Braves have a chance to go for the sweep. The finale of their series with the Twins is Sunday with a 1:35 p.m. first pitch.