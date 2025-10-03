Atlanta Braves Prospects Who Could Debut in 2026
As we get into the offseason, it’s time to start taking a look at which Atlanta Braves prospects could make an impact next season. There are always players who could make a surprise rise to the Majors at any time. However, some are in a stronger position to make their long-awaited call.
Let’s take a look at four prospects in the system who could make their Major League debuts in 2026. These were determined based on performance, where they are in the minors, their status on the 40-man roster or a combination of these.
Having officially been called up isn’t a disqualification. It’s OK if they collected service time so long as they haven’t appeared in a game yet.
JR Ritchie
Here is the most likely Braves prospect to make his Major League debut next season. Ritchie has been on a quick rise through the minors and had a strong finish to the season with Triple-A Gwinnett.
He was the National League’s starter in the Futures Game and has recently become a top 100 prospect. Multiple notable baseball outlets, including Baseball America, project him to get some time in the starting rotation next season.
At this point, he’s a phone or two call away from making his debut. Something goes wrong with the rotation, and there it’s more than likely that they call him up.
Jhancarlos Lara
He got called up, but he never made his Major League debut. Many hold him in high regard because of his slider, which is rated as plus stuff, and his above-average fastball.
Should he get another call-up and make his debut, it’s going to be out of the bullpen. He’s been used as a starter in Triple-A, but it’s seen as a way to get him reps as opposed to actually preparing him to be a starter in the Majors.
Carlos Rodríguez
Like Lara, the Braves have officially called up Rodríguez to the Major Leagues. He was called up last Saturday, but he never got into a game before the season ended. As of the publication of this story, he is still on the 40-man roster. While he’s still adjusting to Triple-A, he has some promising numbers from Double-A.
At the second-to-highest level of the minors, he has a career .296 batting average and an on-base percentage of .396. Power isn’t a feature of his, but he has the potential to be a contact bat, and his glove is rated above-average.
Blake Burkhalter
His move to the bullpen in Triple-A, arguably, has helped his case to get called up next season. The Braves can use all the help they can get out of the bullpen. He pitched to a 3.77 ERA in 31 innings pitched with Gwinnett this season. Before allowing three runs over two appearances to end the season, Burkhalter pitched 10 straight scoreless appearances out of the bullpen.