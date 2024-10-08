Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. Continues Progression Toward 2025 Return
Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. continues his rehab in preparation for the 2025 season.
92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley posted a photo of Acuña doing lunges in the Braves’ training room.
It looks like it was originally posted on his personal social media, but it’s no longer available - likely his Instagram story.
The important thing is that he is hard at work and is working to get back to full strength. Acuña is recovering from an ACL tear he suffered back in May. He’s now torn his ACL in both knees and it has caused him to miss nearly an entire season twice in the last four years.
He still doesn’t have an exact timetable for his return. It’s for good reason. After two surgeries, they need to be careful. From a team standpoint, his absence was felt throughout the remainder of the season. His bat could have gone a long way during the summer woes and made an impact in the postseason.
From a personal standpoint, he has to keep the longevity of his career in mind. The more the injuries pile up, the more likely his career is cut short.
Acuña knows he can’t miss more and is actively changing his approach to his health and how he plays the game. While things can change, he hinted at fewer stolen bases and focusing on contributing more with his bat.
That might not be the worst scenario as his bat is one of the best in the game.
For his career, Acuña has a .289 batting average and a .904 OPS. He won the National League MVP last season unanimously, is a four-time all-star and was named the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year.
During his MVP season, he batted .337 with a 1.012 OPS, 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and 71 stolen bases. Take away those stolen bases and the Braves still have an MVP.