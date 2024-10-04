Braves Discuss Timetable for Return of Acuña, Strider
The Atlanta Braves discussed the recoveries of star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and starting pitcher Spencer Strider.
General manager Alex Anthopoulos said on Friday that the Braves are not setting any return dates for them. They are going to be “deliberate” with the returns.
The goal is to avoid rushing either player back.
That being said, their returns could be as early as Opening Day or as late as early June. It is currently believed it will be on the earlier end of this projection. Progress is looking good, but you never know.
Acuña is recovering from another ACL surgery while Strider is recovering from an elbow injury.
After the headaches the team encountered this season, it makes sense why they’re being cautious. Acuña has already had an ACL procedure done in both knees. He’s also expressed his desire to become more in tune with his body.
They want to get his valuable bat back in the lineup as quickly as possible and have him contributing for a long time.
For his career, Acuña has batted .289 with a .904 OPS. He won the National League MVP in 2023 after having a 40-70 season.
As for Strider, they have already managed to avoid a second Tommy John - he had the procedure in college. And even when avoiding the procedure, he still missed virtually the whole season.
Max Fried could be on the way out and many of the rotation options are still young and inexperienced. Getting their all-star strikeout machine back would help get the Braves back on track.
In his last full season, Strider won 20 games, had a 3.86 ERA, 281 strikeouts across 186 2/3 innings and a 1.09 WHIP. The Braves went 26-6 in his starts in 2023. That would have made a big difference in 2024. They don’t want to miss out on it again in 2025.