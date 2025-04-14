Braves Activate Bummer, Option Petersen Ahead of Blue Jays Series
The Atlanta Braves announced that they have reinstated left-handed pitcher Aaron Bummer from the major league bereavement list. In a corresponding move, they optioned right-handed pitcher Michael Petersen to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Bummer was absent for the three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the minimum number of games required to be absent.
He returns in time to join the team in Toronto for the start of their series with the Blue Jays.
For those unfamiliar, the bereavement list allows MLB teams to replace players who must step away for a few days because of a death or serious illness in their family. According to Baseball Reference, placement on the list can last from three to seven games, depending on personal circumstances, and the number of days need not be set in advance.
Players get the time they need away and teams are able to fill his spot temporarily.
Bummer recently pitched on Thursday night following the Braves rain delay that lasted two hours and 45 minutes. He pitched one-plus scoreless innings while walking two and striking out two. This effort helped the Braves win 4-2 in 11 innings.
He's started to settle in after a couple of shaky appearances to start the season. In his last three outings, he's had a 2.70 ERA with five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.
Petersen was called up ahead of Sunday's series, finally. AJ Smith-Shawver was optioned to Triple-A as part of the move. He pitched two perfect innings and struck out one batter in his Braves debut in the 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Braves brought up Zach Thompson when they put Bummer on the bereavement, and they chose to keep him around.
He made his first appearance of the season on Friday. He pitched 1 1/3 no-hit innings while walking a batter and striking out another.
Another move is likely pending this week. The Braves expect to activate Spencer Strider on Wednesday, and manager Brian Snitker said a move would need to be made.