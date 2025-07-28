Braves Activate Recently Acquired Starter, Option Reliever
The Atlanta Braves have officially filled a fourth spot in the rotation. They announced Monday morning that right-hander Erick Fedde has reported to the team, and he will be the starter for Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.
In a corresponding move, reliever Hunter Stratton has been sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett.
The starting rotation is now set for the upcoming series. Along with Fedde set for Tuesday, Spencer Strider will pitch Monday, and Joey Wentz will pitch Wednesday.
Fedde was acquired along with cash considerations Sunday evening in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Fedde was recently designated for assignment by the Cardinals. His season was off to a solid start. Through 15 starts, he had a 3.54 ERA. Since then, he’s gonna completely off the rails with a 13.25 ERA over his last five starts. Last season, he had a breakout season in the majors following a season in the KBO. He had a 3.30 ERA in 31 starts.
He provides a starting pitcher option, and that’s the most important part of his acquisition. With Grant Holmes being done for the season, all five members of the Braves' starting rotation from Opening Day are on the injured list. Currently, they are back up to four starting pitchers: Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder, Joey Wentz, and Fedde.
Early Sunday morning, there was intel that Hurston Waldrep could be on his way from Gwinnett. While he could come up at some point, that’s currently no longer the plan. For now, we don't know who the fifth starter is and when one will be determined.
The Braves are coming off being swept by the Texas Rangers over the weekend to start their road trip. They have lost seven of nine games coming out of the All-Star Break. The phrase “it can always get worse” remains remarkably relevant.
First pitch in Kansas City on Monday is set for 7:40 p.m. EDT.