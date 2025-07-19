Braves All-Stars Pick Up Where They Left Off to Open Second Half
The Atlanta Braves start off the official second half of the season on the right foot, taking down the New York Yankees, 7-3, Friday night.
Their All-Star selections got things started for them early, leading the way in an offensive onslaught that put up 7-0 through four innings.
Ronald Acuña Jr. showed off at the plate and in the field in the winning effort. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI double to give the Braves a 2-0 lead with a triple for good measure.
Despite the strong performance on offense, he managed to overshadow it with a defensive play. In the top of the third with two on with one out, Acuña tracked down a catch over his head and then, while flat-footed, threw down Jorbit Vivas while he was trying to tag up and advance to third.
He’s had his share of defensive plays to pick up an outfield assist a few times this season. However, this is one of the more notable examples of how strong an arm he has and the accuracy that complements it.
The 2025 All-Star outfielder is now batting .323 with a 1.025 OPS, 12 home runs and 22 RBIs through 45 games played this season.
Fellow All-Star pick Matt Olson got in on the action as well. He opened scoring with an RBI single and scored on Acuña’s RBI double. In back-to-back at-bats, the All-Stars got the Braves on the board early. He finished the night 1-for-3 with a walk and the aforementioned RBI.
In 95 games played this season, Olson is batting .262 with a .833 OPS, 17 home runs and 62 RBIs. He was selected to the reserves alongside Chris Sale and filled in for Acuña during the Home Run Derby on Monday.
It’s safe to say it didn’t mess up his swing like some think the Derby can do.
The Braves look to take the series on Saturday. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.