Atlanta Braves Upgrading Game Day Experience
The Atlanta Braves have announced the addition of a new food hall at Truist Park for the upcoming 2025 season. According to a team press release, this addition is an eight-stall court named the Outfield Market.
The Outfield Market will be located on the Right Field Concourse, directly across from the previously announced Bullpen lounge, called The Pen. Along with this addition, there will be a merchandise store and a dining area. This addition will be 4,600 square feet in size.
There will also be a grab-and-go concessions option, and the entire area will be shaded. A 470-square-foot LED board will be installed so fans can watch the game while they eat. This is a pretty common addition in ballparks when live play is not viewable from a dining area.
According to Braves Senior Vice President of Operations Hannah Basinger, the goal is to provide fans with a unique local experience for food while at the ballpark.
“The addition of this new food hall is yet another way for us to partner with fan-favorite local restaurants while also introducing our guests to up-and-coming concepts and chefs that highlight the unique flavors of Braves Country,” Basinger said.
New vendors and food options for the Outfield Market will be announced in the coming weeks. A search for new regional food items began at the end of last year.
A new bar called the ‘Closer’s Bar’ will open inside the Chop House Gate next to the Coors Light Chop House. The new open-air bar will have an “elevated” cocktail menu with rotating drinks and feature a custom mural.
So, along with the new concession experiences, there will be an art piece to go along with it. No details about this mural were provided by the Braves in the press release.
The new amenities will be ready for the home opener, which will be April 4 against the Miami Marlins.