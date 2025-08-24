Braves Have Ideal Timeline for Chris Sale Return
Chris Sale checked an important box in his latest rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. In his 4 2/3 innings pitched, the Atlanta Braves lefty reached 77 pitches, just above the target 75.
This puts his activation from the injured list on the horizon. Manager Brian Snitker said after Saturday night's loss to the Mets that they would see how Sale felt the following day and go from there, which has been their standard operating procedure with injuries.
Ideally, Sale is available to pitch during the road series against the Phillies later this week. Snitker gave a vote of confidence that Sale should be ready to go.
"He's been throwing a lot. Feels good," he said. "So, it shouldn't be a problem."
In his latest rehab start, Sale allowed an earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out five in what is likely his final rehab start.
Like in his previous starts, he got into some trouble early, allowing the lone run in the first inning on two hits, but ultimately got settled in. The pitch count also lines up with where they wanted him to be, innings-wise. Seventy-five pitches is getting him to around five innings.
Whether or not his next start has a longer leash - 90 pitches, for example - is something we'll have to wait and see. Even if he isn't stretched out much further in his first start back, he'll still get there in another start or two.
Sale has been out with fractured ribs since mid-June. In the effort to preserve his complete-game shutout, he made a diving play in the infield to get the out. He landed in just the wrong spot. He started on the 15-day injured list, but he was quickly moved to the 60-day injured list.
An All-Star run and what could have been a potential campaign to win another Cy Young were cut short. In his 10 starts before going on the injured list, he had a 1.23 ERA and was going deep into ballgames. His season ERA dropped from 6.17 to 2.52.
The team is in a much different place from where they were when he last pitched. He's not returning for a playoff push - far from it. He's just giving them a sigh of relief because one of their injured starting pitchers will return to action at some point this season.
Outside of Sale, the best-case scenarios are that Spencer Schwellenbach and Reynaldo López are pitching in live batting practice before heading into the offseason. Along with Sale, they would be able to have somewhat of a normal offseason.