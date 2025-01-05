Former Braves Infielder Signs Minor League Deal with Kansas City Royals
Former Atlanta Braves infielder Cavan Biggio is heading to Kansas City. It was reported on Sunday that he signed a minor-league deal with the Royals.
The Braves were never expected to re-sign him after he elected free agency back in November.
Those four games were also rather uneventful. He had five plate appearances, so he only had one game with multiple trips to the plate, and the result was a single base knock.
His stint with Triple-A Gwinnett was even less eventful. He played in one game, going 1-for-5 with an RBI single.
Atlanta was simply another stop during a journeyman season. After being designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on June 7, he was picked up by the Los Angeles Dodgers. After 44 games, he was released and signed by the rival San Francisco Giants on Aug. 23. He never appeared in a game for the Giants. Biggio was acquired by the Braves in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 7.
Biggio has played six seasons in MLB. Originally meant to be part of a next generation of hitters on the Toronto Blue Jays that are the sons of star players - along with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. - it just never panned out for him.
He has slashed .225/.341/.379 with 52 home runs and 186 RBIs. Sixteen of those home runs came in his rookie season - where he finished fifth in AL Rookie of the Year voting.