REPORT: Braves Interested in World Series Champion, Free Agent Reliever
The Atlanta Braves are reported to be eyeing a free-agent reliever. According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, along with the Chicago Cubs, the Braves are interested in right-handed pitcher Ryne Stanek.
Stanek is an eight-year veteran reliever in the Majors. He first started his career in the bullpen with the Tampa Bay Rays, being frequently utilized as well as an opener. He’s also spent time with the Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners and New York Mets.
He had his best season while with the Astros in 2022. He had a 1.15 ERA in 59 appearances en route to winning the World Series in six games over the Philadelphia Phillies.
In 2024, the 33-year-old pitched in 63 games split between the Mariners and Mets. He finished with a 4.88 ERA overall.
Overall for his career, Stanek has a 3.65 ERA, a 114 ERA+ and 473 strikeouts in 402 1/3 innings pitched. Baserunners have been a struggle for him at times. He has a career 1.28 WHIP.
In the postseason, Stanek was effective for the Mets with a 3.38 ERA in seven appearances.
Stanek would provide the Braves with an extra right-handed arm in the absence of Joe Jimenez, who could miss almost all of 2025 after getting knee surgery in the offseason.
Should this be another Major League deal, it would be a low-cost addition. Last season, Stanek made $4.5 million and is projected by Spotrac to make $2.6 million in 2025. There would be plenty of room under the luxury tax threshold after this signing to make at least one more significant, yet strategic, move.
So far this offseason, the Braves have made one Big League addition. They signed outfielder Jurickson Profar on Thursday, ending a long radio silence across the offseason.