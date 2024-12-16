Braves Legend States What Braves Have Done Right So Far This Offseason
Among all the talk of whether the Atlanta Braves will make a big move for 2025, a major point that could use further discussion is the importance of general organizational depth.
When hall of fame third baseman Chipper Jones joined Foul Territory on Monday, he emphasized how the Braves had to scramble to find replacements for key players because the depth was lacking.
“I think you saw last year with the myriad of injuries...you really saw how, maybe, thin they were with depth at higher levels,” he said.
Since the Braves opted to sign free agents along with who they had at their disposal in Triple-A, it could be reasonable to assume they’re just signing some of these similar replacements ahead of time. Then, they’re already in the system to add to the 40-man or active roster.
He immediately referred to the Braves signing outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal on Sunday. Jones views it as part of a chess move to ensure they have options when someone goes down with an injury.
“I’m not saying he couldn’t crack the starting lineup out of Spring Training,” he said. “But signs a non-guaranteed deal. That’s for depth in case we do have another rash of injuries.”
De La Cruz wouldn’t be a bad option to turn to if need be. The advance stats don’t hold him in high regard (-1.5 WAR and a 77 OPS+), but he hit 21 home runs and drove in 68 RBIs last season.
If he bats the way he did with the Marlins before he was slipped to the Pirates, the Braves would have at least an average player ready and waiting.
In 105 games pre-trade, De La Cruz slashed .245/.289/.417 and had 18 home runs, 51 RBIs and a 90 OPS+. He doesn’t get on base very much, but the pop is there.
So, they will have their options for a plan B. But there is still the concern of not having a plan A.
Jones acknowledged the desire for a big addition while also pointing out that general manager Alex Anthopoulos is doing what he can within his limits.
“He’s probably not done, but the fact of the matter is Braves fans would’ve loved to have seen Alex get in on some of these high-price free agents and whatnot - at least be in the discussion for them - but he’s been given guidelines and he has to abide by them...the right situation has to come to pass for Alex to put a move on them.”
While the right situation comes along for the big move, the Braves continue to add options through the weekend. They signed outfielder Conner Capel to a minor league contract following the De La Cruz deal. He’s presumed to have a Spring Training invite, so make that another potential option for 2025.
This is a team that’s made something out of nothing before. One of these guys could be the next example. It would be very on-brand for them.