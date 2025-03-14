Braves Most Represented Team in Baseball America's Top 100 MLB Players
The Atlanta Braves are the most represented team in Baseball America’s top 100 players for 2025.
Nine members of the staff made the list. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are right behind them with eight players each, and it drops off after that.
Players were given a grade on the 20-to-80 scale along with their rankings.
Unsurprisingly, Ronald Acuña Jr. is the highest-ranked Braves player, sitting at No. 15. He was the only player on the Braves to be rated a 70, which translates to perennial all-star, according to the publication.
Even with the injuries, what he does at the plate and on the basepaths when healthy keeps him among the ranks of top players - specifically that 40-70 season that won him the NL MVP in 2023.
“Acuña will be back at full strength at some point this season and is still very much in his prime,” Baseball America’s Matt Eddy wrote.
Fangraphs projects that Acuña will finish with a .292/.379/.509 with 26 home runs and 102 RBIs in 128 games played.
Riley is the other player to crack the top 25 as well, coming in at No. 22. Like Acuña, a healthy Riley will be a force in the Braves lineup.
“Look for him to get back on track and drive Atlanta’s lineup this season with 35-plus home runs,” Eddy wrote.
Riley was sidelined due to a freak injury last season - a hit by pitch broke his hand. Barring another freak injury, he’s going to be an everyday guy again.
Fangraphs projects him to finish with a .267/.336/.485 slash line with 32 home runs and 95 RBIs.
Three players join the top 100 after being previously unranked heading into 2024. Chris Sale leaps up from unranked to No. 40. Despite missing all of last season, Spencer Strider is back in the top 100 - ranked No. 83. A fantastic rookie campaign earned Spencer Schwellenbach the No. 91 spot in the rankings.
The remaining ranked players are as follows:
- Michael Harris II - No. 39
- Matt Olson - No. 66
- Sean Murphy - No. 89
- Ozzie Albies - No. 100