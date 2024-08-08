Braves Move Rosario, Make Another Pitching Change
A reunion has come to an end. The Atlanta Braves have designated outfielder Eddie Rosario for assignment. In corresponding moves, they recalled outfielder Eli White from Triple-A, selected the contract of Triple-A righty Parker Dunshee and optioned Dylan Dodd to Triple-A.
The idea of getting Rosario back was nice. Bring back a beloved World Series member as part of getting more help in the outfield. But he just hasn’t found any consistency at the plate this year.
In 24 games with the Braves, Rosario batted .154 with a .463 OPS, three home runs and nine RBIs. The team isn’t in a position where they can have someone struggling like that right now.
White has only played a handful of games for the Braves this season and even fewer in which he actually stepped up to the plate. He’s played nine games but batted in five of them - was a pinch runner or defensive replacement the other times.
In the five games he swung a bat, he batted .231 with one home run and two RBIs. Two of his three hits were extra-base hits, so he has a .615 slugging and .836 OPS as a result.
Unless he pops off, he won’t be here long anyway. Michael Harris II has played two rehab games and has looked good in both of them.
The 29-year-old Dunshee gets a long-awaited call-up to the Major Leagues. He’s pitching for his third organization - A’s and Giants previously. He has been primarily at the Triple-A level since 2019. He’s excelled with Gwinnett this season, however. In 16 appearances, he has a 2.51 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in 32 1/3 innings pitched. When he makes an appearance, it will be his Major League debut.
Dodd was called up this week but didn't last long. He heads back to the minors after a mediocre night in Atlanta. He pitched two innings and gave up two runs that allowed the Brewers to put the game out of reach late in the game.