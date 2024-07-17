Braves No. 1 International Prospect Debuts, No. 2 Thriving
The Atlanta Braves may be enjoying the All-Star Break, but some of their minor league affiliates are in the thick of summer league baseball, including two of their top international prospects. For years, Atlanta has been known for pulling out some of the best international prospects, such as the legendary Andruw Jones, Javy Lopez, Ozzy Albies, and Ronald Acuña Jr.
The case is no different in 2024, as they have a representative in the Florida Complex League and the Dominican Summer League; first, let’s look at a player who has been consistently dominating in the FCL.
Outfielder Luis Guanipa is Atlanta’s 18th overall prospect in the minor league system. The 18-year-old Venezuelan has been outstanding, sporting a .282/.346/.451 hitting line. While only listed at 5-11, he plays with a big bat and big glove, as seen below.
His estimated arrival to the big leagues isn’t until 2027, but he is still playing outstanding ball. In other news, the Braves top international prospect debuted Tuesday in the Dominican Summer League.
The DSL Braves’ leadoff hitter, Jose Perdomo, made his entrance felt in his first at-bat in uniform, a welcome sign for fans as seen above.
The highly touted Perdomo is Major League Baseball's third-overall-international prospect and the Braves’ sixth-overall prospect in their farm system. He has not seen any games since being signed by the organization in early January, as he was on the 60-day injured list due to a hamstring injury. The full scouting report on Atlanta’s top international prospect per MLB.com is here:
“If you’re looking for one of the purest hitters in this class, look no further than Perdomo. The teen’s bat-to-ball skills are above average, and he ranks among the best-hitting prospects in the class.
He has a good feel for the strike zone and his swing continues to improve. Scouts have noted his ability to drive offspeed pitches and fastballs to all fields with relative ease, and he has a knack for making hard contact. He rarely strikes out and always puts the ball in play. With plus runner potential, Perdomo could be a threat on the basepaths in the future.
On defense, Perdomo is a fundamentally sound shortstop with enough range and arm strength to remain at the position as he makes his way through the Minor Leagues.”
The 5-11 180-pound 17-year-old has a long way to go to the big leagues, but his first impressions are promising at the organization’s top international prospect.