Braves No. 6 Prospect Named Most Likely to Be Traded at Deadline
Just over two months away from the MLB trade deadline, and the predictions are starting to come in. Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller put out the most likely player to be traded for each team and tabbed righty JR Ritchie for the Atlanta Braves.
Miller made his case by stating that other mainstays in the lineup, such as Marcell Ozuna, are safe from moving because they’re going to get healthy and go on a run. Putting the 21-year-old prospect’s name out there could also get teams wanting to talk.
“With Spencer Strider making his return Tuesday night and Ronald Acuña Jr. not far behind him, we're still inclined to believe the Braves will find their way back into the postseason conversation in spite of their disappointing first few weeks,” Miller wrote. “They don't have a ton of top prospect capital, but they sure could garner some interest by dangling JR Ritchie's name out there.”
Miller also argued that with the number of pitchers the Braves have in their system, they can afford to part with Ritchie.
The arguments make sense. The Braves are a better team than their record and Ritchie would undoubtedly draw interest. However, it’s hard to see the Braves parting with him. He’s coming off one of the hottest starts by one of their top prospects this season. He had a 1.30 ERA with High-A Rome in his first seven starts and earned a call-up to Double-A Columbus.
He was tabbed to start the Spring Breakout game during Spring Training and has been on a fast track up the minor leagues that was only paused due to Tommy John Surgery. In less than 12 months after his return from his recovery, he’s been promoted twice.
Ritchie is also two years younger than other top prospects, such as Hurston Waldrep and Drue Hackenberg. The Braves could have him up in the Majors at a younger age and for longer.
It’s long-term thinking here. Chris Sale is 36 years old and has, at most, one more year on his contract. It’s realistic to think at 37 or 38 years old, he chooses to retire. Having your talent ready to jump in will help fill that gap quickly.
The Braves' top pitching prospects have also proven to be the best options to step up in the last couple of years when injuries arise. Spencer Schwellenbach and AJ Smith-Shawver have locked down their spots in the rotation for the foreseeable future just because they stepped up when the opportunity came.
This isn’t to disregard the efforts of Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder, but Holmes is almost 30 and has a place in the bullpen and as a spot starter. Elder has already shown to be the odd man out.
Right now, the Braves rotation is more rag-tag. In not too long, it could be a young, cohesive group that sticks together for a long time.
It’s also not unreasonable to think that the Braves could trade a guy like Ozuna and not be sellers. It sounds crazy, but when Drake Baldwin is forcing the Braves hand for more playing time, they have an instant successor at designated hitter. Ozuna is a pending free agent too. If there is a chance the Braves move on from him anyway, go fortify other parts of the roster now and get younger.