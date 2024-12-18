Braves Not Considered a Top Landing Spot for Star Japanese Pitcher
One of the top names on the market this offseason is the Japanese starting pitching phenom, Roki Sasaki. In theory, the Atlanta Braves should be in on him, especially when all he will cost is international pool money as opposed to being a regular free agent. However, it appears they are far from it.
Bleacher Reports’ Zachary Rymer out his top 10 landing for Sasaki.
Despite there being a solid case for signing Sasaki, there are 10 sports and the Braves were absent.
Meanwhile, two of their division rivals, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, are listed. The Mets are third and the Phillies are eighth.
The Braves continue to make additions, but they continued to miss out on a big name. If they can’t even find themselves in the top third of MLB teams that are expected to land Sasaki, the odds have to be very low.
Why Might the Braves Be Out on Sasaki
Let’s start with what is out of the Braves' control. No matter how much Sasaki’s agent speaks of a soft landing for the young pitcher, most see him going to some of the top markets in the country.
With the Dodgers coming off a World Series and having two top Japanese stars in Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they are going to keep being the favorites in the public eye.
The Yankees and Mets provide him with two big market options. As to the Cubs and they also have Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki.
The most interesting selection is the Tampa Bay Rays. The justification is that they have been reported to be in the mix and have the salary pool money. Perhaps the Braves just aren’t in the mix, and that kept them off the list.
A recent prospect report could answer why they aren’t. The Braves are reported to be signing top-five international prospect, Diego Tornes. He’s expected to sign for $3 million. If that’s the case, the Braves would essentially be priced out of signing Sasaki.
In the end, these are projections and the Braves could be in the running after all. But it’s not looking likely. They still need another starting pitcher, but they might choose to look for one on the free-agent or trade market instead.