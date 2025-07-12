Braves Decide on Saturday Pitching Plan, Shake Up Starting Lineup
The Atlanta Braves have opted for another bullpen day for Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Aaron Bummer is listed as the starter (in practice, an opener) in the lineup posted on social media.
Manager Brian Snitker has shuffled the lineup for the game as well. Ronald Acuña Jr. has been switched from the lead-off spot in favor of Jurickson Profar. The Braves' all-star is batting third in the game.
Nacho Alvarez Jr. is batting seventh in the order. He is taking over for Austin Riley at third base. Riley went on the 10-day injured list Saturday morning with a strained right abdomen.
While Snitker wasn't keen on another bullpen day, they decided it was the better decision over using Nathan Wiles, who was called up Wednesday and optioned following Friday night's game. Wiles' schedule lined up with where Didier Fuentes was pitching before he got sent down earlier this week.
With the All-Star Break coming up on Monday, the Braves might have felt they had the leeway to try it again. After Sunday, the next game isn't until Friday when the Braves open their home series with the Yankees.
With the addition of left-hander Joey Wentz, the Braves a long relief option they could utilize after Bummer.
It's the first time Acuña is starting a game at any other spot than leadoff since May 9, 2019. The other times he has been elsewhere in the lineup were when he came in as a substitution. Of his 3,438, 3,083 have been from he lead-off spot.
According to his career splits on Baseball Reference, this will be the first time that he has batted third in the order. Until Saturday, it's the only spot in the lineup he had never batted in.
Profar has been all over the lineup in his career, but the plurality of his at-bats have been from the lead-off spot.
Alvarez has had a strong return to live action this season. In 11 Triple-A games, the Braves' No. 3 prospectis batting .361 with a 1.059 OPS with one home run, four extra-base hits and five RBIs.