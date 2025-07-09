Report: Braves Experiment With Didier Fuentes Is Over
The Atlanta Braves have further decisions to make now for the starting rotation. MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported that he received confirmation from manager Brian Snitker that right-hander Didier Fuentes will be sent down.
No official transaction has been made as of Wednesday morning.
The decision comes after Fuentes allowed eight earned runs in just one-plus inning pitched. He allowed a lead-off inside-the-park home run, two two-run regular home runs, hit a batter, five hits and two walks. Jesse Chavez replaced him with the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the second inning.
Chavez allowed a grand slam, meaning three more runs were charged to Fuentes to finish off his night.
The Braves went on to lose 10-1 to The Athletics in Sacramento.
It's the first game where Fuentes has only recorded three outs, and he allowed more runs than in any of his four MLB starts. Fuentes will head back to Triple-A with a 13.85 ERA and a 2.23 WHIP in 13 innings pitched.
Fuentes could be an impact starter one day. We saw in the minors this season the potential that he has. The Braves hoped he could be an immediate help. He's not. One day, in the future, he'll be back.
The Braves now have to decide on two spots in the rotation. Snitker already said another bullpen day to cover Spencer Schwellenbach's spot was highly unlikely, and now Fuentes isn't covering Chris Sale's spot.
Nathan Wiles is on a similar schedule to Fuentes. He's scheduled to start for Gwinnett on Wednesday. He has a 3.33 ERA over 15 starts with the Stripers this season. He pitched an inning for the Braves earlier this season, allowing three runs. It was his Major League debut. Based on schedule and performance, he's the most logical pick to take over for Fuentes.
David Daniel last pitched July 6. The Braves could opt to give him extra rest to give him a shot in the rotation. Daniel has a 3.52 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) for the Stripers and has Major League starting experience. He made six starts last season for the Angels, finishing with a 6.23 ERA. He pitched a scoreless relief inning for the Braves earlier this season.
Daniel could also help cover Sale's spot in the rotation. Friday's spot is open, and that lines up better with his schedule.
Hurston Waldrep remains an option as well. His schedule is closer to Daniel's and Schwellenbach's, but at this point, someone will have to be moved around depending on who the Braves opt for. Waldrep made his MLB debut last season and pitched just about as well as Fuentes. He allowed 13 earned runs in seven innings pitched.