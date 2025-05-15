Braves Snitker, Elder Affirm Acuña's Comments, Await His Return
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and Bryce Elder affirmed comments from Ronald Acuña Jr. that a potential tension is being put to rest.
Ahead of first pitch, Acuña said he had spoken with both Snitker and then his teammates in an effort to clear the air.
"He handled it well, and he did his part," Elder said after the game. "We're ready to have him back."
Acuña was seen in the dugout during the game with his teammates. He seemed like he felt right at home, which is a hopeful sign that the words being said are truly how they feel.
"It was good to see him, actaully," Snitker said. "He looks good, and he's lean."
He added that Acuña decision to talk with everyone walk an important moment.
"I think it was good for him to do that," he said. "It takes a lot to do something like that."
Snitker added that Acuña's response showed remorse, and he's happy to get him back. Acuña will continue his rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Gwinnett. He came back up from North Port, where he started his rehab assignment on Wednesday and rejoined the club.
In his lone game with the FCL Braves, he went 1-for-3 with a home run. He played in the outfield and looked like he had a lot of fun being back in live action. He's been out for nearly 12 months recovering from an ACL tear in his left knee.
He wasn't able to participate in Spring Training like Spencer Strider did, for example, so he's going through the build up process now. There is no set timeline for him return to the big league club. When he looks good, he'll be activated.